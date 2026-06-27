Chaos in Karachi: Explosions and Gunfire Erupt

Explosions and gunfire erupted on a major road in Karachi near universities and the meteorological department, according to local media reports. The blast occurred close to the offices of the paramilitary Rangers force. The incident has sparked fear and concern among nearby residents and officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | An Explosion And Gunfire Were Reported On Saturday On A Major Karachi Road Near Several Universities And Pakistans Meteorological Department | Updated: 27-06-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 21:29 IST
Chaos in Karachi: Explosions and Gunfire Erupt
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Explosions and gunfire were reported on a major road in Karachi, a bustling city in Pakistan, on Saturday. The area is near several universities and the Pakistan Meteorological Department, raising alarm among residents and officials alike.

Local media outlets, ARY News and Geo News, confirmed the incident, indicating that the blast occurred near the offices of the Rangers, a key paramilitary force in the region. The presence of these forces highlights the potential severity of the situation.

The incident has sparked widespread concern and underscores ongoing security challenges in the area, putting citizens on high alert and prompting responses from both local and national authorities.

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