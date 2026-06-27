Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado Seeks U.S. Aid Amid Quake Crisis

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado's bid for U.S. support to return home post-earthquake is causing frustration in Washington, according to a White House official. Machado's request comes amid efforts to address the aftermath of twin quakes that claimed over 900 lives in Venezuela.

Recently, Machado reached out to U.S. administration officials, including those from the White House and State Department, seeking help in her return effort. Her appeal was made shortly after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, which she collected in defiance of a long-standing travel ban.

Despite the humanitarian crisis, U.S. President Donald Trump is supporting Delcy Rodriguez over Machado, citing her lack of immediate backing needed to lead Venezuela. Meanwhile, the U.S. has dispatched search and rescue teams and allocated $150 million for humanitarian relief in Venezuela.