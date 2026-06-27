Spain Faces Injury Setbacks Amid World Cup Pursuit

Spain secured a narrow victory over Uruguay, topping World Cup Group H, yet faced setbacks with injuries to key players Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino. These injuries may affect their wing strategies. While Victor Munoz is also unavailable, coach De la Fuente may need to reconsider his tactical options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Spain May Have Left Guadalajara With A Win Over Uruguay And Top Spot In World Cup Group H | Updated: 27-06-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 21:23 IST
Spain Faces Injury Setbacks Amid World Cup Pursuit
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Spain clinched a 1-0 win against Uruguay to take the lead in World Cup Group H, but the victory was overshadowed by injuries to essential players Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino.

Williams left the pitch with a groin issue, and Pino, who injured his left shoulder, finished the game amidst concerns of a collarbone fracture, which could end his World Cup participation prematurely.

These injuries, paired with Victor Munoz's absence due to leg muscle troubles, could force coach Luis de la Fuente to explore alternative strategies for maintaining their competitive edge in future matches.

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