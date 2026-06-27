Spain Faces Injury Setbacks Amid World Cup Pursuit

Spain May Have Left Guadalajara With A Win Over Uruguay And Top Spot In World Cup Group H

Spain clinched a 1-0 win against Uruguay to take the lead in World Cup Group H, but the victory was overshadowed by injuries to essential players Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino.

Williams left the pitch with a groin issue, and Pino, who injured his left shoulder, finished the game amidst concerns of a collarbone fracture, which could end his World Cup participation prematurely.

These injuries, paired with Victor Munoz's absence due to leg muscle troubles, could force coach Luis de la Fuente to explore alternative strategies for maintaining their competitive edge in future matches.