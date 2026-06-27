Coco Gauff's Grass Challenge: Eyeing a Breakthrough Wimbledon

Coco Gauff, world number seven, seeks her first deep run at Wimbledon, the only major where she hasn't progressed past the fourth round. Despite past early exits at grasscourt events, she aims to overcome her discomfort with the surface. Gauff also voices support for prize-money protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | World Number Seven Coco Gauff Says She Has Yet To Find Her Confidence On Grass As She Prepares For Next Weeks Wimbledon Tournament The Twotimes Grand Slam Champion Is Seeking Her First Deep Run At The All England Club | Updated: 27-06-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 21:20 IST
Coco Gauff's Grass Challenge: Eyeing a Breakthrough Wimbledon
Coco Gauff

World number seven Coco Gauff is set to face her grass-court challenges as she prepares for Wimbledon next week. Despite her status as a two-time Grand Slam champion, Gauff has yet to progress beyond the fourth round at the All England Club, making it the only major with such a record in her six appearances.

Her recent performances on grass have been lackluster, highlighted by a first-round loss to Dayana Yastremska at Wimbledon 2025 and an early exit at the Berlin Open to Paula Badosa. Gauff admits her struggles with grass but believes she has the capability to improve, despite facing tough draws each year.

As Gauff embarks on her latest Wimbledon journey, she continues to advocate for better prize money rewards for players. Despite a 20% increase in the total purse by Wimbledon, Gauff argues it falls short of expectations, especially for players ranked below the top-tier. Her pursuit for a breakthrough victory begins on Monday's opening day at the All England Club.

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