Emma Raducanu's Tough Road: Facing Injuries and Expectations
Emma Raducanu's Wimbledon preparations are plagued by injuries, reminiscent of challenges since her 2021 U.S. Open victory. Johanna Konta suggests her struggles may be due to overwhelming expectations. Konta advises building resilience while Raducanu aims to gain experience and fitness as a Grand Slam champion amidst recurring setbacks and high-pressure scenarios.
Emma Raducanu's preparations for Wimbledon have been marred once again by injuries. The young British tennis star, behind an extraordinary 2021 U.S. Open win, has faced a series of physical and coaching challenges. Former British number one, Johanna Konta, suggests that Raducanu needs to develop a greater tolerance for adversity.
Raducanu, now 23, seemed to gain momentum after reuniting with coach Andrew Richardson, reaching the Queen's Club final. However, recent concerns emerged with her withdrawal from the Nottingham Open and a shortened practice due to shin discomfort. This has prompted fears about her performance against Croatia's Antonia Ruzic at Wimbledon.
Konta, reflecting on Raducanu's journey, notes that building resilience is crucial for enduring the pressures of elite sport. She links some of Raducanu's injury issues to the stress of expectations post her US Open success, encouraging Raducanu to find peace with the constant challenges she faces.