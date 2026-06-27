Emma Raducanu's Tough Road: Facing Injuries and Expectations

Emma Raducanus Wimbledon Preparations Have Been Overshadowed By Another Injury Setback And Former British Number One Johanna Konta Believes The Home Favourite Needs To Build Up Her Tolerance To Adversity The Yearold Raducanus Career Since Her Staggering Us Open Triumph As A Teenaged Qualifier Has Been Littered With Injuries And Illness While A Succession Of Coaches Have Come And Gone Reunited With Andrew Richardson

Emma Raducanu's preparations for Wimbledon have been marred once again by injuries. The young British tennis star, behind an extraordinary 2021 U.S. Open win, has faced a series of physical and coaching challenges. Former British number one, Johanna Konta, suggests that Raducanu needs to develop a greater tolerance for adversity.

Raducanu, now 23, seemed to gain momentum after reuniting with coach Andrew Richardson, reaching the Queen's Club final. However, recent concerns emerged with her withdrawal from the Nottingham Open and a shortened practice due to shin discomfort. This has prompted fears about her performance against Croatia's Antonia Ruzic at Wimbledon.

Konta, reflecting on Raducanu's journey, notes that building resilience is crucial for enduring the pressures of elite sport. She links some of Raducanu's injury issues to the stress of expectations post her US Open success, encouraging Raducanu to find peace with the constant challenges she faces.