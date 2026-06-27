New Zealand Takes Command with Strategic Play Against England

New Zealand found themselves in a strong position after the third day's play in the decisive test match against England at Trent Bridge. They ended the day with a commanding lead of 204 runs, overcoming early struggles to set a tough challenge for the home side.

Rachin Ravindra’s impressive knock of 60 not out, supported by Daryl Mitchell in an unbroken partnership, left England in a tough spot. New Zealand's bowlers, especially Nathan Smith and Will O’Rourke, capitalized on suitable conditions, restricting England's earlier innings with effective precision.

With England facing a challenging run chase, spinner Shoaib Bashir emphasized the importance of minimizing the New Zealand lead as much as possible. The English team is determined to fight back as the series hangs in the balance with the final day's play crucial for both teams.