Seismic Shakes: Earthquake Rattles Hindu Kush Region, Affecting Afghanistan and Pakistan
A strong earthquake hit Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, affecting neighboring Pakistan. The tremors damaged homes and injured over 20 people in Pakistan’s Musakhail district. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged quick relief efforts. Residents across affected regions reported panic, with ongoing checks for casualties and damage.
A significant earthquake shook the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported. The tremors, emanating from a magnitude 6 quake at a depth of 100 km, were felt as far as Kabul and across into Pakistan.
In Pakistan, more than 20 people suffered injuries, and about 125 houses sustained damage in Balochistan's Musakhail district, according to officials. Relief teams were dispatched with essential supplies like tents and food for the affected areas.
Panic ensued as residents fled their homes, especially in northern Pakistan's Swat district, where the tremors were particularly pronounced. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for a swift response to aid affected citizens.
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