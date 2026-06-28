Drones and Artillery Heighten Tensions on Russia-Ukraine Border

A recent surge in drone and artillery attacks along the Russia-Ukraine border resulted in civilian casualties. In the Bryansk region, a Ukrainian drone strike killed two people. Moscow reported multiple drone interceptions, while in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Region, attacks caused deaths and injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Drones And Artillery Killed Civilians On Both Sides Of The Russiaukraine Border On Saturday | Updated: 28-06-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 00:00 IST
Drones and Artillery Heighten Tensions on Russia-Ukraine Border
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In an escalation of hostilities along the Russia-Ukraine border, drone and artillery attacks claimed civilian lives on both sides on Saturday, according to local officials.

The Russian Bryansk region witnessed a tragic incident where a Ukrainian drone strike resulted in two fatalities in a car near the border, as confirmed by Acting Governor Yegor Kovalchuk on Telegram.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Region, Governor Oleksandr Ganzha reported on extensive drone and artillery strikes resulting in injuries and one fatality. This region remains a frequent target due to its proximity to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

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