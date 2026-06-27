President Vucic's Resignation Spurs Serbia's Political Uncertainty

Amid ongoing anti-government demonstrations, Serbia's populist president Aleksandar Vucic has announced his intention to resign, paving the way for early presidential and parliamentary elections. His announcement comes as student-led protests, ignited by a fatal railway station incident in Novi Sad, continue to challenge government accountability.

At a gathering in Belgrade, Vucic revealed his plan to step down in the coming weeks, given his presidency was initially set to end in 2027. The move is seen as an attempt to preempt his political decline amid rising public dissent. The timing for both his resignation and the dissolution of parliament remains unspecified.

The student opposition, led by Savo Manojlovic, argues that the government's missteps on construction and corruption are ultimately driving Vucic’s actions. Serbia, aspiring for EU membership, confronts demands for enhanced rule of law and alignment with EU sanctions, particularly against Russia's Ukraine aggression.