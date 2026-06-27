Europe's Scorching Heatwave: Record Temperatures and Unprecedented Impact

Europe is enduring an intense heatwave, with temperatures climbing above 40°C in several regions, breaking records in Germany, Denmark, Czech Republic, and Switzerland. The relentless heat is linked to climate change, highlighting a severe health crisis, warns German lawmaker Katrin Goering-Eckardt.

Authorities across the continent are grappling with the social and infrastructural impacts. In response, Germany's Deutsche Bahn offers free cancellations as roads buckle and train operations face disruptions, while Italy's River Po suffers ecological strain.

The heatwave, driven by an 'Omega block' weather pattern, is expected to weaken with impending thunderstorms. Nonetheless, Europe has witnessed significant disruption, emphasizing the profound effects of extreme weather on daily life and infrastructure.