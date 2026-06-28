Austria and Algeria Seal Spots in World Cup Knockouts

Austria and Algeria secured their places in the World Cup round of 32 after a thrilling 3-3 draw in Kansas City. Their advancement resulted in Iran's elimination from the tournament. Upcoming matches will feature iconic teams across various stadiums from June 28 to July 3, promising exciting football action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Austria And Algeria Were The Last Two Teams To Advance To The World Cup Round Of After Battling To A Draw In Kansas City On Saturday In A Result That Sent Iran Out Of The Tournament Round Of Fixtures South Africa V Canada | Updated: 28-06-2026 09:47 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 09:47 IST
Austria and Algeria Seal Spots in World Cup Knockouts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Austria and Algeria cemented their places in the World Cup's round of 32 following a pulsating 3-3 draw in Kansas City on Saturday, a result that saw Iran bow out of the competition.

The knockout stage presents intriguing matchups, including South Africa versus Canada on June 28 in Los Angeles, and Brazil taking on Japan in Houston.

Fans can look forward to a series of thrilling encounters, with England facing DR Congo in Atlanta, and Portugal clashing with Croatia in Toronto, among others, concluding with matches on July 3.

TRENDING

1
Saudi Aramco Resumes Operations at Ras Tanura Amid Gulf Tensions

Saudi Aramco Resumes Operations at Ras Tanura Amid Gulf Tensions

Global
2
Bolivia's Bold Currency Shift: From Dollar Peg to Flexibility

Bolivia's Bold Currency Shift: From Dollar Peg to Flexibility

Global
3
New Zealand's Power Outage Crisis: Aftermath of Fierce Storms

New Zealand's Power Outage Crisis: Aftermath of Fierce Storms

Global
4
Telecom Titans Unite: SpaceX and Charter Eye Mobile Venture

Telecom Titans Unite: SpaceX and Charter Eye Mobile Venture

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026