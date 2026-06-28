Austria and Algeria Seal Spots in World Cup Knockouts
Austria and Algeria secured their places in the World Cup round of 32 after a thrilling 3-3 draw in Kansas City. Their advancement resulted in Iran's elimination from the tournament. Upcoming matches will feature iconic teams across various stadiums from June 28 to July 3, promising exciting football action.
Austria and Algeria cemented their places in the World Cup's round of 32 following a pulsating 3-3 draw in Kansas City on Saturday, a result that saw Iran bow out of the competition.
The knockout stage presents intriguing matchups, including South Africa versus Canada on June 28 in Los Angeles, and Brazil taking on Japan in Houston.
Fans can look forward to a series of thrilling encounters, with England facing DR Congo in Atlanta, and Portugal clashing with Croatia in Toronto, among others, concluding with matches on July 3.