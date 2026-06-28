Austria and Algeria Seal Spots in World Cup Knockouts

Austria And Algeria Were The Last Two Teams To Advance To The World Cup Round Of After Battling To A Draw In Kansas City On Saturday In A Result That Sent Iran Out Of The Tournament Round Of Fixtures South Africa V Canada

Austria and Algeria cemented their places in the World Cup's round of 32 following a pulsating 3-3 draw in Kansas City on Saturday, a result that saw Iran bow out of the competition.

The knockout stage presents intriguing matchups, including South Africa versus Canada on June 28 in Los Angeles, and Brazil taking on Japan in Houston.

Fans can look forward to a series of thrilling encounters, with England facing DR Congo in Atlanta, and Portugal clashing with Croatia in Toronto, among others, concluding with matches on July 3.