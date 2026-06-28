Skyrocketing World Cup Ticket Prices: A Battle of Giants in Toronto

Ticket prices at resale platforms soared for the World Cup match between Portugal and Croatia in Toronto, with average prices for the cheapest tickets exceeding $3,000. The match features Cristiano Ronaldo facing off against Luka Modric, driven by FIFA's dynamic pricing strategy, affecting ticket affordability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ticket Prices At Resale Platforms Skyrocketed For The World Cupgame Between Portugal And Croatia In Toronto Next Week | Updated: 28-06-2026 09:51 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 09:51 IST
Skyrocketing World Cup Ticket Prices: A Battle of Giants in Toronto
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The World Cup face-off between Portugal and Croatia in Toronto has turned into one of the most anticipated matches, with ticket prices on resale platforms skyrocketing to over $3,000. The price hike follows Cristiano Ronaldo's team finishing second in Group K after a draw with Colombia.

Meanwhile, Croatia's victory over Ghana secured their second-place finish in Group L. On July 2, Toronto Stadium will witness a clash between Ronaldo and his former Real Madrid teammate, Luka Modric, drawing soccer enthusiasts willing to pay top dollar.

Data from Ticketdata indicates that the dynamic pricing model, used by FIFA this year, has propelled resale ticket prices for the group-stage matches beyond $1,000. As FIFA advises fans to use its official platform for resale, the soaring costs highlight the growing luxury status of attending the tournament.

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