Putin Highlights Resilience Amid Challenges

Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged the nation's challenging times, but emphasized the lessons learned. Speaking at the United Russia party conference ahead of the September parliamentary elections, he extended wishes for the party's electoral success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russian President Vladimir Putin Said On Sunday That Russia Is Going Through A Difficult Period | Updated: 28-06-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 18:53 IST
Putin Highlights Resilience Amid Challenges
Vladimir Putin

Amid challenging times for Russia, President Vladimir Putin has found a silver lining. TASS, the state news agency, reported on Sunday that Putin believes the difficulties faced by the country have taught invaluable lessons.

Speaking at the United Russia party conference, he underscored the importance of resilience as the parliamentary elections approach in September.

Putin expressed his best wishes for electoral success to the United Russia party, which he previously led, setting the tone for the upcoming polls.

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