Russian President Vladimir Putin Said On Sunday That Russia Is Going Through A Difficult Period

Amid challenging times for Russia, President Vladimir Putin has found a silver lining. TASS, the state news agency, reported on Sunday that Putin believes the difficulties faced by the country have taught invaluable lessons.

Speaking at the United Russia party conference, he underscored the importance of resilience as the parliamentary elections approach in September.

Putin expressed his best wishes for electoral success to the United Russia party, which he previously led, setting the tone for the upcoming polls.