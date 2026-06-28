Europe Sizzles: Unprecedented Heatwave Wreaks Havoc Across the Continent

Temperatures Were Forecast To Reach Degrees Celsius Degrees Fahrenheit In Parts Of Europe On Sunday As Storms Moved Into Other Areas

Europe is experiencing an unprecedented heatwave, with temperatures hitting 40 degrees Celsius in some regions, leading to over a thousand excess deaths in France. The French public health agency warns that the death toll, especially among the elderly, may climb as more data emerges.

The extreme heat, linked to climate change, has disrupted power generation, damaged infrastructure, and overwhelmed healthcare services. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized the scale of the impact, highlighting school closures and power grid failures amid the sweltering conditions.

Transportation and power systems have been severely affected; in Germany, train and tram services faced disruptions, while Hungary's nuclear power plant might reduce output due to warm river coolant. With cooler temperatures expected in parts of Western Europe, relief may be in sight while the heatwave persists in central regions.