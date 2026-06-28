Uruguay Midfielder Manuel Ugarte Could Be Facing A Long Spell On The Sidelines After Suffering A Knee Ligament Injury During Their World Cup Defeat By Spain On Friday The Yearold Manchester United Player Was Carried Off On A Stretcher Shortly Before Halftime At Guadalajaras Estadio Akron After Appearing To Twist Awkwardly While Closing Down Spain Midfielder Pedri United Did Not Confirm Whether He Injured His Anterior Cruciate Or Medial Collateral Ligament A Torn Acl Is Generally Considered A Far More Serious Injury Than An Mcl Tear

In a disappointing turn of events, Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte faces an uncertain future after sustaining a knee ligament injury during Uruguay's 1-0 loss to Spain in the World Cup.

The Manchester United player was carried off on a stretcher during the first half of the game at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, igniting concerns about the seriousness of his condition.

As assessments continue, Ugarte's journey at Old Trafford stands at a crossroads, with the potential for a lengthy recovery period hindering his progress at the club level.