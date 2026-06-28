Tragedy in Tomblaine: Plane Crash Claims Eleven Lives

In a tragic incident in Tomblaine, France, eleven people, including a pilot and ten parachutists, lost their lives when their small plane crashed on Sunday. The aircraft narrowly missed residences as families of the victims looked on helplessly.

The plane, associated with a parachuting school and carrying both trainee parachutists and instructors, crashed shortly after taking off from Nancy-Essey airport. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, speaking at the scene, described the overwhelming emotion as witnesses struggled to comprehend the loss.

A witness recounted the chilling moment when the plane, climbing at approximately 11:00 a.m. local time, suddenly went silent before plummeting to the ground, crashing near a busy residential area. Investigators are examining potential links to the recent extreme heat in Nancy.