Lucas Herrington: Rising Star Set to Face Mohamed Salah

Lucas Herrington, the youngest Socceroo to start in a World Cup match, gears up for a potential clash against Mohamed Salah in their upcoming match. Despite Salah's doubtful participation due to an injury, Herrington is eager for the opportunity. The young center-back has impressed in his international outings and may soon join Barcelona.

Devdiscourse News Desk | After Making A World Cup Debut At | Updated: 29-06-2026 08:17 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 08:17 IST
Lucas Herrington: Rising Star Set to Face Mohamed Salah

After his World Cup debut at just 18, Lucas Herrington is ready for the next challenge in his burgeoning soccer career: defending against Egypt's star forward Mohamed Salah.

Salah, the Egyptian captain, is battling a hamstring injury and may miss the round of 32 face-off against the Socceroos. Nevertheless, Herrington aspires to play against the renowned forward.

Impressing audiences in his fifth international appearance, Herrington helped Australia secure a draw against Paraguay, leading to their next match versus Egypt. Herrington's composed performance has caught the eye of big clubs, with Barcelona showing interest.

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