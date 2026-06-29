Lucas Herrington: Rising Star Set to Face Mohamed Salah

After his World Cup debut at just 18, Lucas Herrington is ready for the next challenge in his burgeoning soccer career: defending against Egypt's star forward Mohamed Salah.

Salah, the Egyptian captain, is battling a hamstring injury and may miss the round of 32 face-off against the Socceroos. Nevertheless, Herrington aspires to play against the renowned forward.

Impressing audiences in his fifth international appearance, Herrington helped Australia secure a draw against Paraguay, leading to their next match versus Egypt. Herrington's composed performance has caught the eye of big clubs, with Barcelona showing interest.