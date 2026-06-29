US Domestic News: From Migrant Policies to Cricket Craze

The U.S. homeland secretary urges migrants on temporary status to seek permanent residence. Catholic bishops call for humane treatment of migrants at the border. Criticism mounts on Trump's Iran deal. A sterile fly plant opens to fight screwworm. Cricket gains traction in Houston amidst World Cup fever.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Us Domestic News Briefs Migrants In Us On Temporary Status Should Seek Permanent Residence Or Leave | Updated: 29-06-2026 05:23 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 05:23 IST
US Domestic News: From Migrant Policies to Cricket Craze
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Amid the evolving domestic news landscape, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has urged migrants on temporary protected status to either seek permanent residency or return to their home countries. This follows a divisive Supreme Court decision impacting thousands of Haitian and Syrian immigrants.

During a mass at the U.S.-Mexico border, Catholic bishops called for humane treatment of migrants, resonating with thousands of parishioners. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's interim agreement with Iran has faced bipartisan criticism and threatens to impact upcoming elections.

In Houston, enthusiasm is shifting with the cricket boom driven by diverse immigrant communities. Elsewhere, a cross-border effort between the U.S. and Mexico has inaugurated a $50 million sterile fly facility to combat the screwworm crisis and safeguard cattle trade.

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