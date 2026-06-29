Saudi Arabia Football Federation President Yasser Almisehal Resigned From His Post On Sunday As A Result Of The National Teams Early Exit From The World Cup The Saudis Finished Bottom Of Group H With Two Points And Were Eliminated After Drawing With Both Uruguay And Cape Verde And Losing To Spain The National Teams Failure To Qualify For The Next Round Of The World Cup Is A Result That Falls Short Of All Our Ambitions

Yasser Al-Misehal, president of the Saudi Arabia Football Federation, announced his resignation on Sunday after the national team’s premature exit from the World Cup. Saudi Arabia finished last in Group H, earning just two points, after drawing with Uruguay and Cape Verde and suffering a defeat to Spain.

In a statement on social media, Al-Misehal acknowledged the national team's failure to advance to the next round, which he termed as falling short of expectations. 'I accept full responsibility and extend my apologies to everyone who expected better results,' he stated, emphasizing the need for a leadership change.

Having served for seven years, Al-Misehal was pivotal in securing the 2034 World Cup hosting rights for Saudi Arabia. The country's ambitions were marred by last-minute coaching changes prior to the tournament. Despite significant investments and star signings like Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Junior, Saudi Arabia's World Cup journey ended in disappointment.