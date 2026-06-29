Werro's Chase for the 800m Record: A Race Against Time and History

Audrey Werro is determined to break the women's 800m world record set in 1983 by Czech runner Jarmila Kratochvilova. At the Paris Diamond League, Werro clocked 1:53.80, just shy of the 1:53.28 record, a feat only accomplished twice by her. She believes close competition with Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson could help her achieve this goal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Audrey Werro Believes That The Womens Metres Record That Has Stood For Almost Years Is Within Reach And Could Be Broken If She And Olympic Champion Keely Hodgkinson Can Push Each Other To Their Limits Werro Crossed The Finish Line In One Minute And Seconds To Win The Womens M At The Paris Diamond League On Sunday | Updated: 29-06-2026 08:58 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 08:58 IST
Werro's Chase for the 800m Record: A Race Against Time and History

In an audacious bid to shatter one of track history's longest-standing records, Audrey Werro has set her sights on the women's 800 meters record, untouched for nearly 43 years.

Competing in the Paris Diamond League, Werro clocked an impressive one minute and 53.80 seconds, the fastest she'd run in her career. Despite the absence of Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson on the track, Werro emphasized that the presence of similarly paced competitors could potentially aid in breaking the elusive world record of 1:53.28 set by Czech legend Jarmila Kratochvilova in 1983.

Expressing satisfaction with her current performance yet eager for improvement, Werro stated, "I'm really happy with my performance today. It was really hard to run at the pace of the world record but I was pleased with my time." She highlighted the tactical need for precision, noting, "I think I was a little bit late at the 600m mark, so I tried to catch up with the lights." With aspirations pinned on racing alongside competitors matching her speed, Werro remains optimistic that such scenarios will drive her closer to clinching the coveted title.

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