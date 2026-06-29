Kolkata Councillor Arrested in Rs 70 Lakh Extortion Racket

In a significant crackdown, the Kolkata Police have apprehended a municipal councillor accused of orchestrating a Rs 70 lakh extortion ring. The arrest follows a filed FIR by the victim, who reported severe threats against his life and family to ensure smooth business operations.

The arrest took place after complaints from 33-year-old Md Shadab accused Shams Iqbal, known as Anil, a councillor of Ward No. 134, along with associates, of extortion and subsequent intimidation. They allegedly demanded money while threatening the safety of his family using firearms.

The case, registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act, has seen the arrest of Iqbal by the Gardenreach Police. The case sheds light on the local governance issues in Kolkata's municipal framework, indicating deeper-seated corruption.