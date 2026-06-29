Neymar, Brazil's renowned football star, has reportedly donated USD 250,000 to support emergency rescue and humanitarian efforts in Venezuela, according to El Sumario.com. The contribution aims to deliver essential aid including food, medical supplies, and temporary shelters to those impacted by recent catastrophic events.

The gesture comes amid Venezuela's struggle following devastating twin earthquakes that claimed at least 1,430 lives, as per CNN, with 3,238 injured and over 3,000 families displaced. Governor Jorge Rodriguez reaffirmed the severity of the situation, as rescue teams face challenges due to aftershocks and limited equipment.

In brighter news for Brazil, head coach Carlo Ancelotti highlighted Neymar's improved fitness. As Brazil readies for the FIFA Club World Cup Round of 32 against Japan, Neymar's recovery marks a positive turn for the team, aligning with their compelling record of consistent group-stage victories, sustained since 1982.