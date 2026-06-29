CM Yogi Adityanath Amplifies 'Chalo School Campaign' During Janta Darshan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed public grievances in Lucknow's 'Janta Darshan'. Concurrently, he emphasized the significance of education, urging teachers and parents to collaborate under the 'Chalo School Campaign', aspiring to enhance school attendance and enrich classroom engagement as a new month begins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 10:13 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 10:13 IST
CM Yogi Adityanath Amplifies 'Chalo School Campaign' During Janta Darshan
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took center stage at the 'Janta Darshan' in Lucknow, listening to public grievances and reviewing citizens' written concerns. Adityanath made it a priority to address these issues personally, ensuring each matter was acknowledged and directed to the concerned officials for prompt action.

The 'Janta Darshan' serves as a regular public engagement platform, where citizens can directly approach the Chief Minister with their issues. Adityanath urged cohesive efforts from teachers and parents to boost school attendance as the state gears up for the second phase of the 'Chalo School Campaign', commencing on July 1. This initiative underlines bringing children's education to the forefront.

In a social media post, the Chief Minister remarked that July signifies not just a new month, but an opportunity to fulfill educational dreams for many children. Adityanath encouraged teachers to enliven classrooms with engaging activities and advised parents to evaluate children on their dedication towards education rather than just academic scores, ensuring they attend school regularly.

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