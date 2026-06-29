Gretchen Walsh: Dominating the Waters and Shattering Records

Gretchen Walsh broke the women's 50m freestyle world record at the Sette Colli International Trophy in Rome, with a time of 23.55 seconds. Having set multiple records, Walsh also boasts Olympic and World Championship titles. She's poised to be a leading contender for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gretchen Walsh Broke The Womens Metres Freestyle World Record On Sunday At The Sette Colli International Trophy In Rome | Updated: 29-06-2026 10:01 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 10:01 IST
Gretchen Walsh: Dominating the Waters and Shattering Records

In a stunning display of athletic prowess, Gretchen Walsh shattered the women's 50 meters freestyle world record at the Sette Colli International Trophy in Rome. Clocking in at 23.55 seconds, the 23-year-old bested the previous record of 23.59 seconds set by fellow American Kate Douglass earlier this month.

This victory adds to Walsh's collection of achievements, including bettering her own 100 meters butterfly world record three times in a year, with the latest being 54.33 seconds in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. With this, Walsh has now broken 21 world records.

Having secured two relay gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics and clinching her first individual long-course world title last year at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, Walsh is a formidable contender for the upcoming 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, embracing the pressure and challenges ahead.

TRENDING

1
End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

Global
2
Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Global
3
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Global
4
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Rural Policy Deliver the SDGs, or Just Promise Them?

Ethiopia’s HIV Progress Has a Co-Infection Blind Spot

Schools Are Rushing Into AI: Here’s What They’re Missing

Can Strong Governance Shield Africa from the Social Costs of Global Volatility?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026