Asian Markets Fidget Amid Middle East Diplomacy and Rate Hike Bets

Asian Stocks Wobbled On Monday After Iran And The United States Agreed To Halt Renewed Hostilities That Had Cast A Shadow Over An Interim Peace Deal And Supported Oil Prices

Asian stock markets experienced volatility on Monday as a diplomatic pause in hostilities between Iran and the United States, which had momentarily stabilized oil prices, played out. The de-escalation provided a tactical break in rising tensions over an interim peace deal after exchanges over recent days.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures hinted at a modest rise, while in Europe, futures pointed toward a steady opening. However, Asian markets remained under pressure, with key indices in South Korea and Japan experiencing declines. The broader Asia-Pacific index also saw a minor dip.

Attention continues to shift as traders consider stretched AI-sector valuations, potential U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes, and the impact on global financial stability. The ongoing recalibration in market focus underlines investor uncertainty amidst both geopolitical developments and fluctuating economic indicators.