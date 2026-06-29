Asian Markets Fidget Amid Middle East Diplomacy and Rate Hike Bets

Asian stocks were unstable as Iran and the U.S. ceased hostilities boosting oil. The dollar held near a yearly high amid rate hike predictions. Concerns continued about AI-related valuations, and the possibility of rate hikes intensified investor caution despite easing oil prices providing slight relief from inflationary pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Asian Stocks Wobbled On Monday After Iran And The United States Agreed To Halt Renewed Hostilities That Had Cast A Shadow Over An Interim Peace Deal And Supported Oil Prices | Updated: 29-06-2026 11:18 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 11:18 IST
Asian Markets Fidget Amid Middle East Diplomacy and Rate Hike Bets
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Asian stock markets experienced volatility on Monday as a diplomatic pause in hostilities between Iran and the United States, which had momentarily stabilized oil prices, played out. The de-escalation provided a tactical break in rising tensions over an interim peace deal after exchanges over recent days.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures hinted at a modest rise, while in Europe, futures pointed toward a steady opening. However, Asian markets remained under pressure, with key indices in South Korea and Japan experiencing declines. The broader Asia-Pacific index also saw a minor dip.

Attention continues to shift as traders consider stretched AI-sector valuations, potential U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes, and the impact on global financial stability. The ongoing recalibration in market focus underlines investor uncertainty amidst both geopolitical developments and fluctuating economic indicators.

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