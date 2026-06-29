South Korea's Mega Chip Fabrication Plan
Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are set to invest in two major chip fabrication sites each in Southwest South Korea, forming part of a national initiative to develop a chip production ecosystem worth 800 trillion won. This move, announced alongside new mega-projects, aims to boost growth and lead advancements in the AI sector.
In a strategic move to elevate its position in the AI sector, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have committed to constructing two new chip fabrication sites each in South Korea's southwest region. This initiative is set within a broader national project to establish a comprehensive chip production ecosystem valued at 800 trillion won, as outlined by the government.
The announcement came as part of a larger unveiling of three mega-projects aiming to propel the national economy and secure dominance in the global chip market. The government highlighted the significance of these developments in securing South Korea’s competitive edge.
With an exchange rate of $1 equating to 1,544.8000 won, the project underscores an immense financial investment, reflecting a bold step towards innovation and technological leadership.
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