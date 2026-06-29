Yuto Nagatomo: Japan's Rise and the Brazilian Challenge

As Japan gears up for its FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against Brazil, veteran Yuto Nagatomo highlights Japan's progress over the past two decades. The former Inter Milan player believes Japan's growth is narrowing the gap with Brazil, as he reflects on team strategy and historical achievements in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 10:16 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 10:16 IST
Yuto Nagatomo: Japan's Rise and the Brazilian Challenge
Japan's Yuto Nagatomo celebrates after the match against Sweden (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Veteran Japanese footballer Yuto Nagatomo has expressed confidence in his national team's trajectory ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match against Brazil. Nagatomo, speaking to Kyodo News, emphasized that Japan has made significant strides in recent years, closing in on the prowess of the five-time champions.

Nagatomo, who played for Inter Milan, shared his insights as Japan departed their base camp near Nashville, Tennessee, describing it as the most comfortable in his five World Cup appearances. 'In the past 10 to 20 years, Japan has improved more than Brazil,' Nagatomo stated, highlighting the nation's incredible growth and potential.

The experienced defender also reflected on Japan's painful exit in the 2018 World Cup after a dramatic 3-2 loss to Belgium, stressing the necessity of game management and composure for future success. He urged for a team strategy focused on controlling the game's outcome and achieving deep tournament runs.

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