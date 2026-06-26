Zee 5 Brings FIFA World Cup 2026 Closer to India with Oliver Kahn Onboard

The ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 is captivating global audiences, and Zee 5 is stepping up its game to deliver a thrilling experience for Indian football fans. With comprehensive coverage, including seamless streaming, in-depth analysis, match highlights, and exclusive programming, Zee 5 ensures that every match, key moment, and compelling storyline is accessible to viewers, according to a press release.

In a bid to bolster its lineup of football expertise, Zee 5 has enlisted legendary German goalkeeper Oliver Kahn for its expert panel. Kahn, revered as "The Wall" and "Der Titan" for his indomitable presence on the field, brings an unparalleled level of insight to the coverage. A former German national team captain, Kahn has a storied history, having led Germany to the FIFA World Cup 2002 final and becoming the only goalkeeper to win the Golden Ball.

Kahn's illustrious career extends beyond his playing days; he continues to influence the sport as an executive, commentator, and author. His long-standing connection with India dates back to 2008, when he played his farewell match in Kolkata, solidifying his bond with Indian fans. With a wealth of international experience, Kahn promises to deliver sharp tactical analysis and unique perspectives on this year's tournament.

Joining Zee 5's distinguished panel that includes Bhaichung Bhutia, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and Igor Stimac, Kahn's presence will enhance the FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage for viewers in India. Expressing his enthusiasm, Kahn highlighted the tournament's ability to inspire and unite fans globally. His commentary and insights are anticipated to elevate the viewing experience, complementing the intense drama and excitement of the World Cup.