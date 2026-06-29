India Faces Unfamiliar Conditions: A Wake-Up Call After Ireland Defeat

A Sense Of Disbelief Hangs Over The India Camp After The Double Overs World Champions Suffered A Series Whitewash Against Ireland With Assistant Coach Ryan Ten Doeschate Blaming The Debacle On Their Failure To Adapt To Conditions In Belfast Few Gave Ireland A Chance In The Twomatch Series

The Indian cricket team is grappling with disbelief following a shocking 2-0 series defeat by underdog Ireland. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate attributed the upset to India's inability to adjust to the challenging conditions in Belfast.

Many did not expect Ireland, led by Lorcan Tucker, to win against a seasoned Indian squad. However, by focusing on the basics, Ireland managed to outsmart India, spoiling debutant captain Shreyas Iyer's series at the helm.

Ten Doeschate emphasized the need for India to quickly adapt to foreign pitches, as evidenced by their upcoming tour in England, which begins on July 1.