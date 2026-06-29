Wimbledon Day One Highlights and Exciting Matchups

Highlights Of The First Day At Wimbledon On Monday Times Gmt Play Under Way Play Began Under Sunny Skies At The All England Club

The opening day of Wimbledon kicked off under bright skies with perfect tennis weather at the All England Club. The spotlight was on players like Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, each poised for significant performances.

Sabalenka seeks her first major title while Sinner aims for a strong comeback following challenges at the French Open. Serena Williams' return has drawn widespread praise, with rivals such as Novak Djokovic applauding her resilience.

The competition is fierce with strategic plays and key matchups, including Wu Yibing against Djokovic and Gauff's encounter with Korpatsch. Fans are treated to a new 'Centre Court Cooler' cocktail, adding to the vibrant atmosphere.