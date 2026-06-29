Milestone Tests for Damian Willemse and Cheslin Kolbe as South Africa Faces England

Fullback Damian Willemse And Wing Cheslin Kolbe Will Play Their Th Tests As Part Of A Strong South Africa Side Selected For Their Nations Championship Opener Against England At Ellis Park In Johannesburg On Saturday Coach Rassie Erasmus Has Chosen Manie Libbok At Flyhalf With Handre Pollard Not In The Matchday

Damian Willemse and Cheslin Kolbe are set to mark a significant career milestone this Saturday, as they play their 50th test matches for South Africa against England in Johannesburg. The game, part of the Nations Championship, will see a robust lineup selected by coach Rassie Erasmus, as the team aims for victory at the renowned Ellis Park.

Erasmus has placed Manie Libbok at flyhalf, opting for fresh tactics with a lineup that combines seasoned players with emerging talent. The team's bench, appearing to split 5-3 between forwards and backs, is versatile with Andre Esterhuizen capable of playing both at center and flanker.

Led by captain Siya Kolisi, the South African side features a dynamic mix of experience in the likes of Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese, and the solidity of lock pairing Eben Etzebeth and Ruan Nortje. As they brace for a formidable England squad, Erasmus emphasizes the need for accuracy and converting opportunities into points, acknowledging the tough challenge ahead from their determined opponents.