Rangers Secure Ben Godfrey on Loan from Atalanta

Rangers Have Signed Former Everton Defender Ben Godfrey On A Seasonloan From Serie A Side Atalanta

Rangers have bolstered their defense by acquiring Ben Godfrey on loan from Atalanta for the season, the club announced.

The former Everton player joins the Scottish Premiership under the strategic guidance of newly appointed coach Derek McInnes.

This deal includes an option for Rangers to make the transfer permanent next season, showcasing their confidence in Godfrey's potential contributions to the team.