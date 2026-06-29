Rangers Secure Ben Godfrey on Loan from Atalanta

Rangers have signed former Everton defender Ben Godfrey on a season-long loan from Serie A club Atalanta. The Scottish Premiership team, under new coach Derek McInnes, holds an option to make the move permanent next season, boosting their defensive lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rangers Have Signed Former Everton Defender Ben Godfrey On A Seasonloan From Serie A Side Atalanta | Updated: 29-06-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 20:31 IST
Rangers Secure Ben Godfrey on Loan from Atalanta

Rangers have bolstered their defense by acquiring Ben Godfrey on loan from Atalanta for the season, the club announced.

The former Everton player joins the Scottish Premiership under the strategic guidance of newly appointed coach Derek McInnes.

This deal includes an option for Rangers to make the transfer permanent next season, showcasing their confidence in Godfrey's potential contributions to the team.

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