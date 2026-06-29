Iraqi Olympic Committee to Investigate World Cup Failures

The Iraqi Olympic Committee will investigate the national football team's poor performance in the World Cup, as Iraq exited the tournament without a point. Discussions will focus on a comprehensive roadmap for improvement, addressing both the national team and domestic league standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Iraqi Olympic Committee Said On Monday It Will Launch An Investigation Into The National Teams Disappointing World Cup Campaign And Outline Measures To Prevent A Repeat Of Such Poor Results In Future Tournaments Iraqs First Appearance At The Finals In Years Was A Harsh Lesson | Updated: 29-06-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 20:51 IST
Iraqi Olympic Committee to Investigate World Cup Failures

The Iraqi Olympic Committee announced on Monday that it will investigate the national football team's disappointing World Cup campaign to understand the inadequate results and propose measures to improve future performances.

Making their first World Cup appearance in 40 years, Iraq lost all three group-stage matches, highlighting the challenges they face against more accomplished teams, including France, Norway, and Senegal. The campaign concluded without a single point, after conceding 12 goals.

President Aqeel Muftin stated that a comprehensive review is planned with Iraqi Football Association officials. The aim is to identify the reasons for their poor performance and to develop a strategy for future improvements. The discussions are expected to craft a roadmap addressing short-, medium-, and long-term goals to bolster both the national team and the domestic league.

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