Tragedy Strikes Near San Jose World Cup Fan Zone
A shooting near a San Jose World Cup fan zone left one dead and another injured, unrelated to the tournament. The incident, occurring near San Pedro Square, where fans had gathered earlier, is under investigation as a homicide. Despite the crime, the city's leadership remains committed to community safety.
A fatal shooting that occurred late Sunday near a popular World Cup watch party site in San Jose has been confirmed as unrelated to the ongoing tournament, according to Mayor Matt Mahan. The incident resulted in one death and one critically injured individual, now stabilized, while police investigate.
The shooting took place in proximity to San Pedro Square, a gathering spot for fans, prompting outrage over the incident's brazenness. Mahan expressed gratitude that no games were ongoing during the shooting and emphasized the city's resilience in maintaining safe public spaces.
Details from local police revealed one victim was found deceased on the sidewalk, while another was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite these events, San Jose continues to welcome fans, aiming not to let criminal acts deter community engagement.
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