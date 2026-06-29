Portugal Forward Joao Felix Said On Monday That People Back Home Jittery About The Teams Form After An Underwhelming Group Campaign Needed To Keep Calm Ahead Of The World Cup Knockout Clash Against Croatia In Toronto This Week Concerns That The European Powerhouse Had Lost Its Way Surfaced After They Followed A Draw With Dr Congo And A Thrashing Of Uzbekistan With A Goalless Draw Against Colombia In Their Last Group K Game On Saturday

Joao Felix, the Portuguese forward, called for calm among fans as the national team gears up for a crucial World Cup knockout match against Croatia. Despite a lackluster performance in the group stage, Felix insists the team remains confident and ready to advance.

Criticism emerged after Portugal's group-stage outcomes, with draws against DR Congo and Colombia, and a decisive 5-0 win over Uzbekistan. Felix emphasized familiarity with Croatia's gameplay as a strategic advantage, encouraging supporters to maintain confidence in the team's capabilities.

Addressing concerns over Cristiano Ronaldo's form, Felix defended the competitive nature of Saudi Arabia's league, where both players currently play. He reaffirmed his commitment to stepping up for penalty shots, undeterred by past pressures. The team also paused Monday's training to observe a moment's silence for assistant coach Ricardo Carvalho's recent loss.