Joao Felix Urges Calm as Portugal Prepares for World Cup Showdown
Portugal forward Joao Felix emphasized the importance of calmness ahead of their World Cup knockout clash against Croatia, despite an underwhelming group campaign. He reassures fans that the team is confident and prepared, while also addressing concerns about Cristiano Ronaldo's form and the competitive nature of Saudi Arabia's league.
Joao Felix, the Portuguese forward, called for calm among fans as the national team gears up for a crucial World Cup knockout match against Croatia. Despite a lackluster performance in the group stage, Felix insists the team remains confident and ready to advance.
Criticism emerged after Portugal's group-stage outcomes, with draws against DR Congo and Colombia, and a decisive 5-0 win over Uzbekistan. Felix emphasized familiarity with Croatia's gameplay as a strategic advantage, encouraging supporters to maintain confidence in the team's capabilities.
Addressing concerns over Cristiano Ronaldo's form, Felix defended the competitive nature of Saudi Arabia's league, where both players currently play. He reaffirmed his commitment to stepping up for penalty shots, undeterred by past pressures. The team also paused Monday's training to observe a moment's silence for assistant coach Ricardo Carvalho's recent loss.