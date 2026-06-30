Canada's Goal-Scoring Journey: A World Cup Story

Canada Needed A Stoppagetime Goal From Stephen Eustaquio To Beat South Africa And Make It Through To The Last At The World Cup

Canada progressed to the last 16 of the World Cup thanks to Stephen Eustaquio's decisive stoppage-time goal against South Africa, supported by soccer icon Christine Sinclair.

Sinclair expresses confidence in the team's potential, attributing the country's newfound enthusiasm for soccer to the tournament's success.

Despite this momentum, infrastructure issues remain a challenge for Canadian soccer as it seeks to cultivate future stars and dedicated fans.