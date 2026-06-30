Wimbledon Woes: British Hopes Dashed on Opening Day

Cameron Norrie Led A List Of Beaten Brits On A Grim Opening Day Of Wimbledon For The Host Nation After Popular Hopes Jack Draper And Emma Raducanu Left The Draw Without Lifting A Racket Or Hitting A Ball Ten Of The Home Players In Action Lost Their Firstround Matches On Monday

In a somber opening to Wimbledon for British tennis, Cameron Norrie and nine other home players faced first-round exits, marking the worst single-day performance in over two decades. Norrie, the 26th seed, was defeated in a grueling five-set match by American qualifier Michael Zheng.

The Brits' challenges started even before the event commenced. Jack Draper withdrew due to an arm injury, and Emma Raducanu pulled out following medical advice related to a stress fracture. These withdrawals compounded national disappointment early on.

The absence of previous Grand Slam saviors like Andy Murray was keenly felt, presenting an uphill battle for remaining players. As heavy losses unfolded, the British contingent hoped for better outcomes in upcoming rounds to salvage pride and momentum.