World Bank Shifts Climate Focus: A New Era in Smart Development

The World Bank will retire its climate lending targets, emphasizing 'smart development' that enhances job opportunities while delivering climate benefits. Executive board requested a review of the Climate Change Action Plan. Despite shifts, demand for climate projects remains strong, with some countries endorsing continued climate focus while others oppose it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The World Bank Group Said On Monday It Will Retire Its Previous Goal To Devote Of Its Annual Lending Resources To Projects With Climate Cobenefits | Updated: 30-06-2026 04:04 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 04:04 IST
World Bank Shifts Climate Focus: A New Era in Smart Development
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The World Bank Group announced on Monday its decision to retire the goal of directing 45% of its annual lending to climate-focused projects. However, it will extend its Climate Change Action Plan due to expire shortly.

Under pressure during different U.S. administrations, the bank will pivot towards measuring lending outcomes instead of input goals. President Ajay Banga emphasizes 'smart development,' which integrates job opportunities with climate benefits like drought-resistant farming and renewable energy.

An evaluation of the Climate Change Action Plan was requested by the bank’s board. Notable shareholder countries support its climate endeavors, while the U.S. and others have urged a focus on core missions. Despite policy shifts, demand for climate co-benefit projects remains robust across client nations.

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