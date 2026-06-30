Maria Corina Machado's Return: A Leader's Resolve Amidst Turmoil

Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado Said On Monday That She Is Willing To Do Whatever It Takes To Enter Venezuela To Help With The Countrys Recovery Efforts Following Last Weeks Backtoback Earthquakes Machado

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado remains resolute in her decision to return to Venezuela and spearhead recovery efforts following the recent earthquakes, despite obstacles from the current government.

Currently stationed in Panama, Machado has taken a strong stand against the Venezuelan government's attempts to block her return. She emphasized her unwavering commitment in a video, stating her determination to support and mobilize citizens during the current crisis.

The political landscape remains tense as Machado has reached out to several U.S. officials seeking their backing. Meanwhile, former allies in Washington have expressed reservations, with Trump endorsing Maduro's former deputy over Machado amid leadership dynamics in Venezuela.