Wimbledon Drama: Upsets, Comebacks, and Epic Battles

Highlights Of The Second Day At Wimbledon On Tuesday Times Gmt Berrettini Beats Wawrinka In Marathon Match Italys Matteo Berrettini Ended Stan Wawrinkas Final Wimbledon Appearance In A Marathon Fourset Match That Lasted Nearly Hours Berrettini Rallied After Dropping The Opening Set To Secure A Victory Serena Williams Comeback Ended By Joint Serena Williams Singles Comeback At Wimbledon Ended In The First Round On Tuesday After A Threeset Defeat To Australias Maya Joint

The second day of Wimbledon delivered an enthralling mix of suspense, surprising exits, and determined comebacks. Italian tennis star Matteo Berrettini triumphed over Stan Wawrinka in an exhausting four-set marathon.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams' much-anticipated return ended in disappointment as she was defused by Australia's Maya Joint in three sets. The Swiss maestro's exit marked the finale of his Wimbledon career.

The day also witnessed Alexander Zverev and Iga Swiatek overcoming challenges to advance, captivating audiences with their resilience and skill. The iconic tournament continues to grip fans worldwide with its unpredictable and thrilling narratives.