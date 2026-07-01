Wimbledon Drama: Upsets, Comebacks, and Epic Battles
An eventful second day at Wimbledon saw thrilling matches and surprising outcomes. Matteo Berrettini defeated Stan Wawrinka in a marathon match, while Serena Williams' comeback was cut short by Maya Joint. Other highlights included victories by Alexander Zverev, defending champion Iga Swiatek, and significant wins by various players across the men's and women's draws.
The second day of Wimbledon delivered an enthralling mix of suspense, surprising exits, and determined comebacks. Italian tennis star Matteo Berrettini triumphed over Stan Wawrinka in an exhausting four-set marathon.
Meanwhile, Serena Williams' much-anticipated return ended in disappointment as she was defused by Australia's Maya Joint in three sets. The Swiss maestro's exit marked the finale of his Wimbledon career.
The day also witnessed Alexander Zverev and Iga Swiatek overcoming challenges to advance, captivating audiences with their resilience and skill. The iconic tournament continues to grip fans worldwide with its unpredictable and thrilling narratives.