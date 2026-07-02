Record-Breaking Move: Elliot Anderson Joins Manchester City

Elliot Anderson, an England midfielder, has transferred from Nottingham Forest to Manchester City in a record-breaking deal worth up to £116 million, making it the most expensive British transfer. Currently at the FIFA World Cup, Anderson's signing marks Manchester City's largest financial commitment for a player.

Devdiscourse News Desk | England Midfielder Elliot Anderson Joined Manchester City From Fellow Premier League Side Nottingham Forest On Thursday In A Deal Reported To Be The Most Expensive Transfer For A British Player The Clubs Did Not Disclose Financial Details | Updated: 02-07-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 18:56 IST
Record-Breaking Move: Elliot Anderson Joins Manchester City

England's rising star, Elliot Anderson, has made headlines by transferring to Manchester City in a groundbreaking deal reported to be the priciest in British football history.

The move, valued up to £116 million, surpasses the fee Real Madrid paid for Jude Bellingham and marks Manchester City's most significant investment.

At 23, Anderson is known for his high-energy play and tactical acumen, ready to join Manchester's elite midfield as the club enters a new era under coach Enzo Maresca.

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