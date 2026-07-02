Stunning Debuts and Comebacks: France's Rugby Showdown with New Zealand

In a bold strategic move, France has introduced lock Tom Staniforth in their lineup and marked the return of loosehead Jefferson Poirot for the Nations Championship match against New Zealand. Poirot makes a comeback after a six-year retirement from international play.

Among the squad named for Saturday’s opening clash are seasoned players like fullback Max Spring and winger Damian Penaud. Skippering the team is the experienced Maxime Lucu, alongside talents like Matthieu Jalibert and Fabien Brau-Boirie.

France’s selection strategy, focusing on blending fresh talent with seasoned experience, aims to present a formidable challenge to New Zealand in this anticipated encounter.