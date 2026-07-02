Stunning Debuts and Comebacks: France's Rugby Showdown with New Zealand
France has handed a debut to lock Tom Staniforth and brought back loosehead Jefferson Poirot for their opening Nations Championship game against New Zealand. Poirot returns to the international stage six years post-retirement. Team includes Max Spring, Damian Penaud, and captain Maxime Lucu. The match takes place on Saturday.
In a bold strategic move, France has introduced lock Tom Staniforth in their lineup and marked the return of loosehead Jefferson Poirot for the Nations Championship match against New Zealand. Poirot makes a comeback after a six-year retirement from international play.
Among the squad named for Saturday’s opening clash are seasoned players like fullback Max Spring and winger Damian Penaud. Skippering the team is the experienced Maxime Lucu, alongside talents like Matthieu Jalibert and Fabien Brau-Boirie.
France’s selection strategy, focusing on blending fresh talent with seasoned experience, aims to present a formidable challenge to New Zealand in this anticipated encounter.