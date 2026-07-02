Resilience Triumphs: Anisimova Edges Kenin in Wimbledon Thriller

A Showdown Between Two American Somethings Born To Russian Immigrants Turned Into An Almighty Scrap At Wimbledon As Amanda Anisimova Displayed Her Powers Of Resilience To Subdue Sofia Kenin In The Second Round On Thursday A Year After Becoming The First Player In More Than A Century To Lose A Wimbledon Final

A dramatic encounter unfolded at Wimbledon as Amanda Anisimova took on Sofia Kenin in a second-round showdown, both players American 20-somethings with Russian heritage. Despite numerous unforced errors, Anisimova managed to clinch a hard-fought victory of 6-2 4-6 7-6(10-3).

Anisimova faced early setbacks in the deciding set, finding herself trailing behind Kenin, who despite being ranked 105th now, once held the Australian Open title. Venting her frustrations helped Anisimova regain composure and stage a comeback, ultimately winning as Kenin faltered on a service return.

Expressing relief and joy, Anisimova later credited her serve for aiding her turnaround, despite past struggles with it. As she advances to the next challenge against Madison Keys, Anisimova reflects on the intensity of the competition, reaffirming her dedication to enjoying the sport even under pressure.