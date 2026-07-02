Resilience Triumphs: Anisimova Edges Kenin in Wimbledon Thriller
Amanda Anisimova showcased remarkable resilience in her Wimbledon clash against fellow American Sofia Kenin. Overcoming a shaky start, Anisimova won 6-2 4-6 7-6(10-3) in a match filled with errors yet punctuated by a standout performance from her serve. She progresses to face Madison Keys in the next round.
A dramatic encounter unfolded at Wimbledon as Amanda Anisimova took on Sofia Kenin in a second-round showdown, both players American 20-somethings with Russian heritage. Despite numerous unforced errors, Anisimova managed to clinch a hard-fought victory of 6-2 4-6 7-6(10-3).
Anisimova faced early setbacks in the deciding set, finding herself trailing behind Kenin, who despite being ranked 105th now, once held the Australian Open title. Venting her frustrations helped Anisimova regain composure and stage a comeback, ultimately winning as Kenin faltered on a service return.
Expressing relief and joy, Anisimova later credited her serve for aiding her turnaround, despite past struggles with it. As she advances to the next challenge against Madison Keys, Anisimova reflects on the intensity of the competition, reaffirming her dedication to enjoying the sport even under pressure.