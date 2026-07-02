Alexander Zverev's Dominance Continues at Wimbledon

French Open Champion Alexander Zverev Continued His Bid For A Second Straight Grand Slam Trophy As The German Beat Unseeded Valentin Royer On Thursday To Move Into The Wimbledon Third Round Just Weeks After Ending His Long Wait For A Maiden Major At Roland Garros

French Open champion Alexander Zverev continued his impressive form, securing a spot in the Wimbledon third round. The German defeated France's Valentin Royer 6-1, 6-3, 7-6(3), in a commanding performance.

Despite showing moments of focus loss, Zverev managed to maintain composure in pivotal moments to win in straight sets. The victory marks Zverev's 50th career win on grass courts.

He now prepares to face American Marcos Giron in his next match, expressing confidence in achieving significant results at Wimbledon this year following his Roland Garros triumph.