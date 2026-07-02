Alexander Zverev's Dominance Continues at Wimbledon

French Open champion Alexander Zverev advances to the Wimbledon third round by defeating Valentin Royer. Zverev showcased stellar form with a straight-sets victory, overcoming late challenges. Post-match, Zverev expressed happiness with his performance and aims for a big result at Wimbledon after his maiden Grand Slam win at Roland Garros.

Devdiscourse News Desk | French Open Champion Alexander Zverev Continued His Bid For A Second Straight Grand Slam Trophy As The German Beat Unseeded Valentin Royer On Thursday To Move Into The Wimbledon Third Round Just Weeks After Ending His Long Wait For A Maiden Major At Roland Garros | Updated: 02-07-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 22:06 IST
Alexander Zverev's Dominance Continues at Wimbledon
Alexander Zverev

French Open champion Alexander Zverev continued his impressive form, securing a spot in the Wimbledon third round. The German defeated France's Valentin Royer 6-1, 6-3, 7-6(3), in a commanding performance.

Despite showing moments of focus loss, Zverev managed to maintain composure in pivotal moments to win in straight sets. The victory marks Zverev's 50th career win on grass courts.

He now prepares to face American Marcos Giron in his next match, expressing confidence in achieving significant results at Wimbledon this year following his Roland Garros triumph.

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