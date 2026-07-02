Ovechkin Returns for 22nd Season: NHL Icon Continues His Legacy

Alexander Ovechkin, NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, returns for a 22nd season, signing with the Washington Capitals for $4.25 million. At 41, Ovechkin remains pivotal, boasting 929 goals and a historic Stanley Cup in 2018. Known for his left circle prowess, his legacy continues as Capitals captain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alexander Ovechkin | Updated: 02-07-2026 23:32 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 23:32 IST
Ovechkin Returns for 22nd Season: NHL Icon Continues His Legacy

Alexander Ovechkin, the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, is set to return for his 22nd season, securing a one-year, $4.25-million contract with the Washington Capitals. At 41, he continues to be a formidable presence, having amassed 929 goals across 1,573 games.

Ovechkin, renowned for his proficiency from the left faceoff circle, was celebrated for surpassing Wayne Gretzky’s goal record with a historic wrister against the New York Islanders. His performance last season, leading the Capitals in goals and points, showcases his enduring skill.

The Capitals organization, led by general manager Chris Patrick, rejoices in Ovechkin's return, recognizing his unmatched contributions to the team. Fans and teammates eagerly anticipate another exciting season as he continues his legacy as one of the sport's greatest figures.

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