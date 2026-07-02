Hero's Welcome for Bafana Bafana After Historic World Cup Run

Speaking during a media briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday, captain Ronwen Williams expressed gratitude to South Africans for standing behind the team throughout the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 02-07-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 19:19 IST
Hero's Welcome for Bafana Bafana After Historic World Cup Run
Reflecting on the campaign, Williams said the team's progress under head coach Hugo Broos had been built over several years through consistent hard work. Image Credit: Twitter(@NathiMthethwaSA)
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  • South Africa

Bafana Bafana returned home to a rousing reception at OR Tambo International Airport after making history by reaching the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup for the first time. Hundreds of supporters gathered to welcome the national men's football team, celebrating a campaign that has been widely regarded as one of the greatest achievements in South African football. The team's World Cup journey ended in the last 32 after a narrow 1-0 defeat to co-hosts Canada at Los Angeles Stadium on Sunday.

Captain thanks fans for unwavering support

Speaking during a media briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday, captain Ronwen Williams expressed gratitude to South Africans for standing behind the team throughout the tournament. Williams said the warm reception reflected the unity the team had inspired across the country. He thanked supporters for their prayers, encouragement and belief, adding that the players carried the hopes of millions of South Africans every time they stepped onto the pitch.

Reflecting on the campaign, Williams said the team's progress under head coach Hugo Broos had been built over several years through consistent hard work. He described reaching the knockout rounds of the World Cup as a fitting reward for the effort invested by the players and coaching staff, saying the greatest satisfaction came from seeing the pride and happiness the team's success had brought to the nation.

Coach Hugo Broos sets sights on future success

Head coach Hugo Broos said reaching the second round had been the objective from the start of the tournament and praised the players for achieving a milestone in South African football despite the challenges they faced. Broos believes the experience gained against the world's best teams will benefit the squad as it prepares for future competitions. He identified the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as the next major target while also expressing confidence that South Africa can build on its progress and qualify for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

The coach said competing regularly at the highest level accelerates development, adding that the lessons learned during this World Cup campaign will help the team continue its upward trajectory in international football.

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