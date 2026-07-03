Jonas Vingegaard's Bid for Cycling Glory: Giro-Tour Double
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard seeks to achieve the rare feat of winning both the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France in the same year, challenging four-time Tour winner Tadej Pogacar. Vingegaard, who claimed his first Giro victory in May, is poised and confident as he heads into the Tour.
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard is aiming to become just the ninth cyclist in history to win both the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France in a single year. The formidable challenge ahead includes dethroning four-time Tour winner, Tadej Pogacar, when the race kicks off in Barcelona on Saturday.
Vingegaard, already triumphant in the Giro d'Italia this May, captured his first victory in the prestigious race. He joins an elite group of eight men who have conquered all three Grand Tours. "The season has treated me well, allowing me to lift some pressure off myself and my team," the Danish rider expressed during a Thursday press conference.
Despite his remarkable feat, Vingegaard emphasized the significance of the Tour de France, which he considers the apex of cycling races. The Visma-Lease a Bike rider has delivered outstanding performances this year, winning all three of his 2026 outings, including the celebrated Paris-Nice, Tour of Catalunya, and the Giro d'Italia, where he also secured five stage wins.