Tragedy Strikes Eastern Ukraine Amid Russian Attacks

Russian attacks on Thursday resulted in the deaths of three people in eastern Ukraine, with additional injuries reported. The towns of Nikopol, Synelnykove, and Oleksandrivka were targeted, leading to civilian casualties, including a child. A Ukrainian drone strike reportedly injured nine in Luhansk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russian Attacks Killed Three People On Thursday In Different Regions Of Eastern Ukraine | Updated: 03-07-2026 03:05 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 03:05 IST
Tragedy Strikes Eastern Ukraine Amid Russian Attacks
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On Thursday, Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine claimed the lives of three individuals, as reported by regional officials. The town of Nikopol, frequently targeted by Russia due to its proximity to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, witnessed one civilian casualty and three injuries, per Oleksandr Hanzha, Governor of Dnipropetrovsk region.

In a tragic event, a seven-year-old child was killed, and two other children were injured near Synelnykove, according to Hanzha. Further violence in the Donetsk region saw Russian forces dropping seven bombs on Oleksandrivka, killing one and injuring two, shared Governor Vadym Filashkin. One additional death was reported southwest of Donetsk by Moscow-appointed officials.

Meanwhile, in the Luhansk region, Russian-appointed authorities reported nine injuries from a Ukrainian drone strike on a minibus. Reuters was unable to independently confirm these incidents from either side at the time of reporting.

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