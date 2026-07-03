Tragedy Strikes Eastern Ukraine Amid Russian Attacks

On Thursday, Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine claimed the lives of three individuals, as reported by regional officials. The town of Nikopol, frequently targeted by Russia due to its proximity to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, witnessed one civilian casualty and three injuries, per Oleksandr Hanzha, Governor of Dnipropetrovsk region.

In a tragic event, a seven-year-old child was killed, and two other children were injured near Synelnykove, according to Hanzha. Further violence in the Donetsk region saw Russian forces dropping seven bombs on Oleksandrivka, killing one and injuring two, shared Governor Vadym Filashkin. One additional death was reported southwest of Donetsk by Moscow-appointed officials.

Meanwhile, in the Luhansk region, Russian-appointed authorities reported nine injuries from a Ukrainian drone strike on a minibus. Reuters was unable to independently confirm these incidents from either side at the time of reporting.