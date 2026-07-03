Survivors and Resilience: The Aftermath of Venezuela's Devastating Earthquakes

In Venezuela, rescuers have saved a mall worker trapped for over a week following dual earthquakes that killed over 2,000 people. International rescue teams are aiding efforts as victims seek to recover loved ones amidst massive devastation. Volunteers are crucial in providing aid and setting up temporary shelters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Changes Headline | Updated: 03-07-2026 02:59 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 02:59 IST
Survivors and Resilience: The Aftermath of Venezuela's Devastating Earthquakes
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Rescue teams in Venezuela saved a 44-year-old man trapped in a collapsed mall, more than a week after two significant earthquakes devastated the region. The international effort involved teams from several countries, receiving updates from El Salvador President Nayib Bukele.

The quakes, with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, have claimed over 2,000 lives and resulted in significant economic damage. The death toll is expected to rise as thousands remain missing. A UN envoy announced the procurement of body bags while aid pours into the country.

Civilians, alongside military personnel, are leading rescue and recovery efforts. Volunteers are managing shelters and temporary health facilities amid the ongoing crisis. Strain on healthcare services continues, with healthcare workers among the quake victims.

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