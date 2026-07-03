Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: America's Royal Wedding

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce have reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony, with a grand celebration planned at Madison Square Garden. The couple, who announced their engagement in August, have captured public attention and made significant charitable donations ahead of their wedding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pop Music Megastar Taylor Swift And National Football League Player Travis Kelce Are Married | Updated: 03-07-2026 03:06 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 03:06 IST
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: America's Royal Wedding
Taylor Swift

Pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce have reportedly exchanged vows, according to sources cited by Page Six. The intimate ceremony for the couple took place with a select group of loved ones, though details on the location remain undisclosed. Swift's representatives have yet to comment.

Preparations for a grand celebration at Madison Square Garden are in full swing. Reports suggest a high-profile event coinciding with major city festivities, including the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The couple contributed $26 million to charity, adding to the public excitement around their union.

Dubbed 'America's royal wedding,' the union of Swift and Kelce promises a star-studded guest list. Security measures are in place, and the event has affected local transportation. Speculation and anticipation grow, with police barriers set up around the venue as excitement mounts among fans and media alike.

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